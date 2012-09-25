Notice BOARD OF EDUCATIONAL LANDS AND FUNDS

In accordance with Section 72-205.01 of the Nebraska Statutes, NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Educational Lands and Funds has adopted a new rental schedule according to classification and a new schedule of valuations for all school and any other lands managed by the Board in Sheridan County; and that such new schedules, together with a tabulation of the valuation and the amount of semiannual rental of each lease, has been filed in the office of the county treasurer of such county and shall become effective January 1, 2013.

BOARD OF EDUCATIONAL

LANDS AND FUNDS

Published: September 26, 2012

