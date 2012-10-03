City of Rushville RESOLUTION NO. 12-03

RESOLUTION FOR THE CITY OF RUSHVILLE, NEBRASKA, DIRECTING THE LEASE OF TILLABLE ACRES OF FARMGROUND BY PUBLIC AUCTION.

WHEREAS the City of Rushville, Nebraska desires to lease tillable acres of farmground located at the Rushville Airport, and more specifically described as 49.27 tillable acres located in the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of Section Thirty-four (34), Township Thirty-two (32), Range Forty-four (44) West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan County, Nebraska, except for the house and associated buildings located on the west edge of said real estate; except for the municipal golf course, and excepting Lots 2, 4 and 5 of the Sandridge Addition to the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska. Approximately 103 tillable acres located in the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) and South half of the Northeast Quarter (S½NE¼) of Section Twenty-three (23), Township Thirty-two (32) Range Forty-four (44) West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan County, Nebraska, except that portion of the real estate used for airport purposes.

WHEREAS the City Council directs that the lease of the above described real property shall occur by public auction to the highest bidder on October 29, 2012, at 6:45 p.m. (MDT) and shall take place at the Rushville City Offices located at 208 Conrad Street, Rushville, Nebraska.

WHEREAS the said property shall be leased under a seven year lease term beginning December 1, 2012 and terminating November 30, 2019, and shall cover exclusive farming rights for the described real estate. Any improvements, other than normal maintenance, determined to have been made by the current lease holder shall be deemed the property of the current lease holder and the individual posting the successful lease bid shall also be responsible for paying the current lease holder the costs of such improvements. Any such improvements at issue will be disclosed at the time of auction. Bidders are placed on notice that the first year’s lease for the 2012/2013 season is subject to the current leaseholder’s right to harvest winter wheat currently planted.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Rushville City Council hereby orders that 49.27 tillable acres located in the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of Section Thirty-four (34), Township Thirty-two (32), Range Forty-four (44) West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan County, Nebraska, except for the house and associated buildings located on the west edge of said real estate; except for the municipal golf course, and excepting Lots 2, 4 and 5 of the Sandridge Addition to the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska. Approximately 103 tillable acres located in the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) and South half of the Northeast Quarter (S½NE¼) of Section Twenty-three (23), Township Thirty-two (32) Range Forty-four (44) West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan County, Nebraska, except that portion of the real estate used for airport purposes shall be put up for lease at public auction to be held on October 29, 2012, at 6:45 p.m. (MDT) with said auction to take place at the Rushville City Offices located at 208 Conrad Street, Rushville, Nebraska.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that said property shall be leased under a seven year lease term beginning December 1, 2012 and terminating November 30, 2019, and shall cover exclusive farming rights for the described real estate. Any improvements, other than normal maintenance, determined to have been made by the current lease holder shall be deemed the property of the current lease holder and the individual posting the successful lease bid shall also be responsible for paying the current lease holder the costs of such improvements. Any such improvements at issue will be disclosed at the time of auction. The first year’s lease for the 2012/2013 season is subject to the current leaseholder’s right to harvest winter wheat currently planted.

ADOPTED AND PASSED by the City Council of Rushville, Nebraska this 24th day of September, 2012.

CHRIS HEISER

Mayor

ATTEST:

CONNIE ROFFERS

City Clerk

Published: October 3, October 10 and October 17, 2012