Rushville City Council Minutes September 24, 2012

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Chris Heiser at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on September 19, 2012, as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Lovell, Willnerd, Coomes, Janssen.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the August meeting and the August Treasurers Report.

2. Approved renewal of City Insurance from Security First Insurance

3. Approved Propane Bid from Beguin for $1.45 per gallon.

4. Approved Special Liquor License for Yoba’s Tavern

5. Approved Resolution #12-03

6. Approved Resolution #12-04

7. Approved 3% Cost of Living Raise for all full time City employees

8. Approved mower with mulch kit for the City Park from 21st Century for $9,725.00

9. Approved the following bills against the City of Rushville and that warrants be drawn for same:

Employee Salaries $23,849.33; Kone 110.46; Great Plains Communications 898.29; Great Plains One-call service 7.07; Northwest Community Action 229.00; Frontier Service 3.90; Northwest Rural Public Power Dist 830.54; Hawkins 581.28; Nebraska Public Power District 12,495.26; Hinns Rushville Auto 203.77; Sones, Peg 40.00; Nebraska Dept of Revenue 716.68; Gordon-Rushville Schools 2,540.00; Farmers Coop 833.05; Source Gas 76.90; Police Sinking Fund 500.00; Melvin Bowles 20.00; Ed Feld Equipment 131.64; Northwest Pipe 15.08; Hinn Gordon Auto 25.46; Chuck Hinn 500.00; Ideal Market 108.49; Xerox Corp 181.90; Pepsi Cola 360.35; Amazon. Com 609.50; Westco 2,057.22; David Tiensvold 500.00; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; Araphoe Pumping System 359.35; NE Public Health Environmental 28.00; Sheridan County 7,048.25; White Clay Grocery 115.00; The Copy Shoppe 587.17; 21st Century 9,872.59; Arrowhead Foods 644.27; Metal Products 924.96; Cemetery Sinking Fund 200.00; Blue Cross/Blue Shield 3,406.14; Companion Life Insurance 157.76; USDA Water Loan 3,700.00; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Terry Hinn 500.00; Midamerica Books 58.80; Smith & King 220.00; Verizon Wireless 99.62; First Wireless 119.50; Sandhills News 113.08; Cardmember Service 1,080.60; Virginia Peterson 103.78; USDA Water Loan Reserve 580.00; Jeanie Snyder 115.00; Hansen Walker Mowers 5.20; R.L.W. Solutions 1,075.42; Donna Tausan 120.00; ADT Security 79.98; Wright Express 63.70; Road Runner Press 10.41

Ayes: Lovell, Willnerd, Coomes, Janssen. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Sherry Retzlaff from the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board was present to ask the Council if they would reconsider trying to sell Parkview Lodge Assisted Living. The Council informed her that they are not looking at selling Parkview Lodge Assisted Living at this time. She informed the Council that Parkview Lodge Assisted Living cannot apply for any grants because it is on the USDA grant for the HVAC System for the Clinic. She is requesting the City see if they can remove Parkview Lodge Assisted Living’s name from this grant as only a small portion of the grant was for Parkview Lodge Assisted Living. She also requested the Council give a small portion of the sales tax revenue to Parkview Lodge Assisted Living. A special meeting will be set up with two of the Council members, Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board and the auditor. No action was taken at this time.

Jan Colton was present to discuss buying the land that she leases. Since the current lease will expire November 30, 2012, the land will have to go through the bid process for the lease. There is not enough time for publication of sale of the land. She was advised to reapproach the Council after the lease has been awarded. No action was taken at this time.

The Cordor Building was discussed. It was noted the City needs places to rent. The property needs to be cleaned up and see what it will cost to fix up the building and make it livable. Cate Jones was present at the meeting and informed the Council she would consider buying the property if it is not feasible for the City to fix it up. The trust agreement will have to be reviewed to see if sale is allowed. No action was taken at this time.

Kirk Beguin was present to discuss the new well. He is not satisfied that the project is complete. The City Attorney will look at the contracts to see if there is anything the City can do. Kirk Beguin will call Marty Norton at USDA and inform him he is not satisfied with the work.

The City Boards will meet as follows: Ambulance Board October 09, 2012; Park Board October 23, 2012

Published: October 3, 2012