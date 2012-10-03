Notice IN THE COUNTY COURT OF SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA In the Matter of the Ivan M. Hindman Revocable Trust, Ivan M. Hindman, Deceased Case No. PR12-28
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, in Rushville, Nebraska on the 17th day of October, 2012 at 11:30 o’clock a.m.
/s/ Clerk Magistrate
Patrick M. Connealy #15366
CRITES, SHAFFER, CONNEALY, WATSON & PATRAS, P.C., L.L.O.
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Published: October 3, 2012