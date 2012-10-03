Notice IN THE COUNTY COURT OF SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA In the Matter of the Ivan M. Hindman Revocable Trust, Ivan M. Hindman, Deceased Case No. PR12-28

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, in Rushville, Nebraska on the 17th day of October, 2012 at 11:30 o’clock a.m.

/s/ Clerk Magistrate

Patrick M. Connealy #15366

CRITES, SHAFFER, CONNEALY, WATSON & PATRAS, P.C., L.L.O.

201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070

Chadron, NE 69337

Telephone: (308) 432-3339

Published: October 3, 2012