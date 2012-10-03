Meeting Notice Gordon-Rushville Schools October 8, 2012

The Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Gordon, Nebraska, will hold a Monthly Meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Conference/Board Room at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak St., Gordon, NE, on Monday, October 8, 2012.

The meeting agenda, which is continuously updated, is available for inspection at the office of the Superintendent of Schools, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, during regular business hours.

Purpose: Regular Scheduled Meeting

Chuck Hinn

President

Board of Education

District No. 81-0010

Published: October 3, 2012