Notice to Contractors CALL ORDER 555 FEDERAL PROJECT NO. STP-87-4(116)

CALL ORDER 555

FEDERAL PROJECT NO. STP-87-4(116)

LOCATION: N-87, HAY SPRINGS SOUTH

COUNTIES: SHERIDAN

The Nebraska Department of Roads will receive sealed bids in Room 104 of the Central Office Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lincoln, until 1:30 P.M. on October 25, 2012. At that time the bids will be opened and read for BITUMINOUS.

BIDDING PROPOSAL FORMS WILL BE ISSUED AND A CONTRACT AWARDED TO A CONTRACTOR WHO IS QUALIFIED FOR: BITUMINOUS.

Length: 13.3 MILES

START DATE 06/24/2013 WORKING DAYS 75

Price Range $ 2,000,000 to $ 4,000,000

THIS PROJECT CONTAINS A DBE GOAL OF 2.0 %

Plans and specifications may be seen beginning October 02, 2012 at the Lincoln Central Office and October 09, 2012 at the District Engineer’s Office at GERING.

This project is funded under the Federal-Aid Highway Act, all appropriate Federal requirements will apply.

