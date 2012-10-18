Commissioners Minutes September 17, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Kling made a motion to accept the agenda. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 9-10-2012. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board audited and approved salary claims and signed the claim checks.

Commissioner Andersen informed the Board of a recommendation from the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) that elected officials should establish separate email accounts for government business. The board felt this was a good idea.

Road Superintendent Kuester informed the Board that another $9,900 in wages, equipment and fuel cost have accrued in repairing damage to roads attributed to recent fire-fighting activities. This figure does not include materials such as gravel and water.

A representative from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is expected to visit the county this week to help with the preparation of claims.

One particular concern is the replacement of a bridge on 430 Trail that was completely destroyed by fire. Because the bridge is on a minimum maintenance road and the cost of replacing the bridge will be very high.

Kuester is exploring the possibility of State approval of a low water crossing. The Board reviewed a letter from Ruth Sorensen of the State Department of Revenue concerning the Board’s September 10 meeting with members of her staff. The consensus of the Commissioners and the State representative was that the County’s effort toward updating the appraisal of all real property by 2014 was on track.

Deputy County Attorney Jamian Simmons presented the board with a subdivision request. Kling made a motion to approve the subdivision request for Krotz in Section 30, Township 33, Range 44. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board visited with Assessor Trudy Winter about the contract with Jeff Haugen for appraisal services. Winters stated that she has sent a copy of the contract to the Department of Revenue for approval.

Adjourn: 11:11 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: October 10, 2012