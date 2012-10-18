Meeting Notice Gordon Memorial Hospital - October 20, 2012

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Gordon Memorial Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2012, at 6:00 p.m. at the Gordon Country Club, agenda for which meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the hospital Administration office during normal business hours.

/s/ Joseph Shetler

Chairman of the Board

Published: October 10 and October 17, 2012

More in this category: « Meeting Notice Gordon Memorial Hospital October 23, 2012 Commissioners Minutes September 17, 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top