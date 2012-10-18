Meeting Notice Gordon Memorial Hospital - October 20, 2012
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Gordon Memorial Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2012, at 6:00 p.m. at the Gordon Country Club, agenda for which meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the hospital Administration office during normal business hours.
/s/ Joseph Shetler
Chairman of the Board
Published: October 10 and October 17, 2012