Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Margaret Ellen Talbot, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 12-29
Notice is hereby given that on October 3, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Donna L. Talbot, whose address is 7023 373rd Trail, Rushville, NE 69360 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before December 10, 2012 or be forever barred.
/s/ Julie Krotz
Clerk Magistrate of the County Court
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220
Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: October 10, October 17, and October 24, 2012