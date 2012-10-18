Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Margaret Ellen Talbot, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 12-29

Notice is hereby given that on October 3, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Donna L. Talbot, whose address is 7023 373rd Trail, Rushville, NE 69360 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before December 10, 2012 or be forever barred.

/s/ Julie Krotz

Clerk Magistrate of the County Court

P.O. Box 430

Rushville, NE 69360

Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220

Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: October 10, October 17, and October 24, 2012