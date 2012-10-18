Notice October 2012 Nebraska Board of Parole Hearings

A total of 177 cases will be heard by the Board in October, 2012.  The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

8:30 a.m. October 23, 2012, Lincoln Correctional Center, Lincoln, Nebraska: Shawn R. Kelly, #73298 (Stalking; Criminal Mischief).

Esther L. Casmer, Chair

Nebraska Board of Parole

Published: October 10, 2012

