Notice October 2012 Nebraska Board of Parole Hearings
A total of 177 cases will be heard by the Board in October, 2012. The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
8:30 a.m. October 23, 2012, Lincoln Correctional Center, Lincoln, Nebraska: Shawn R. Kelly, #73298 (Stalking; Criminal Mischief).
Esther L. Casmer, Chair
Nebraska Board of Parole
Published: October 10, 2012