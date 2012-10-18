Gordon City Council Minutes October 11, 2012

Notice of the meeting was given to advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, the designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

A meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 6:00 p.m., October 11, 2012 in the Council Chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings Laws poster in the back of the room.

Present: Shetler, Morgan, and Russell. Absent: Bounous and Evans.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan to approve the minutes of the previous meeting. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, and Shetler.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan to approve the September’s treasurer’s report. Ayes: Russell, Shetler, and Morgan.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan to approve the bills. Ayes: Shetler, Morgan, and Russell. Mayor Russell acknowledged the unpaid bill of Dustin Waugh as belonging to her son-in-law.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan to approve the applications of Wanda Fochtman, Jan Grover, Tamera Rosane, Toby Cotant, and Chris Burdine for the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad, and to thank them for their service to the community. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, and Morgan.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Shetler to adopt Resolution 2012-07, establishing the Parade of Lights route. Ayes: Russell, Shetler, and Morgan.

RESOLUTION NO. 2012-07

COUNCIL MEMBER MORGAN INTRODUCED THE FOLLOWING RESOLUTION:

WHEREAS, the City of Gordon intends to create a parade route from Orin Street and Main Street to 4th Street and Main Street, for the Chamber of Commerce “Parade of Lights” on Saturday, December 1, 2012, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

WHEREAS, closure of roadways along the parade route is necessary to relieve the through traffic from the area in the City of Gordon, Nebraska on or near the parade route, and to provide a safe event for participation and spectators, and;

WHEREAS, the Main Street (Nebraska Highway 27) roadway from 1st Street to 4th Street is part of the state highway system and is located within the official corporate limits or zoning jurisdiction of the City of Gordon, and;

WHEREAS, the City of Gordon, while making use of the state highway system for a special event, shall have the legal duty to protect the highway property from any damage that may occur arising out of the special event and the state shall not have any such duty during the time the City of Gordon is in control of the property as specified in the notice provided pursuant to LB 589/N.R.S §39-1359, and;

WHEREAS, any existing statutory or common law duty of the state to protect the public from damage, injury, or death shall become the duty of the City of Gordon while making use of the state highway system for a special event and the state shall not have any such statutory or common law duty during the time the City of Gordon is in control of the property as specified in the notice provided pursuant to LB 589/N.R.S §39-1359, and;

WHEREAS, pursuant to LB 589/N.R.S §39-1359, thirty (30) days advance written notice of the special event must be provided to the Nebraska Department of Roads which specifies the date and time City of Gordon will assume control of the identified state highway property, as well as the date and time the City of Gordon will relinquish control of such state highway property to the State of Nebraska. In addition, the City of Gordon shall provide beginning and ending locations for the highway closure including sufficient area for the placement of advance warning and/or detour signing, and include sufficient time for the City of Gordon to prepare and later clean the property prior to returning possession back to the State of Nebraska, and;

WHEREAS, LB 589/N.R.S §39-1359 dictates that if a special event includes any portion of the State of Nebraska Highway System, the City of Gordon shall, if a claim is made against the State of Nebraska, indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the State of Nebraska from all claims, demands, actions, damages, and liability, including reasonable attorney’s fess, that may arise as a result of the special event; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that said Parade Route and road Closure referred to hereinabove is hereby adopted. That the governing body of the City of Gordon acknowledges and accepts all duties set out in LB 589/N.R.S §39-1359, subsection (2) and accepts that the City of Gordon shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the State of Nebraska from all claims, demands, actions, damages, and liability including reasonable attorney’s fees, that may arise as a result of the event and such Parade Route and Road Closure is accepted by the City of Gordon and the Mayor and City Clerk are hereby authorized and directed to execute same on behalf of the municipality.

COUNCIL MEMBER MORGAN MOVED THAT THE PARADE ROUTE BE ADOPTED AS READ, WHICH SAID MOTION WAS SECONDED BY COUNCIL MEMBER SHETLER. UPON ROLL CALL, COUNCIL MEMBER(S) MORGAN, RUSSELL, AND SHETLER VOTING “AYE”, AND NO COUNCIL MEMBER(S) VOTING “NAY”, THE MAYOR DECLARED THE FOREGOING PARADE ROUTE PASSED AND ADPOPTED THIS 11TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2012.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan to authorize Mayor Russell to sign the Head Start Awareness Month Proclamation. Ayes: Shetler, Morgan, and Russell.

PROCLAMATION

Whereas, the Head Start program is now in its 47th year of success in meeting the needs of low-income children and their families and;

Whereas, the Head Start program has established itself as the foremost early childhood development program in Gordon, Nebraska, and;

Whereas, to achieve its goals, Head Start is responsible for providing a comprehensive nutrition and health program; and

Whereas, Head Start assists families in obtaining up to date immunizations for all enrolled children and their siblings; and

Whereas, to promote literacy, Head Start recognizes the value of reading to children and encourages reading activities; and

Whereas, in addition to focusing on the needs of children, Head Start involves the parents in the education of their own children, in decision making for the program and hires many qualified parents as Head Start staff; and

Whereas, Head Start program personnel recognize the remarkable strengths and courage of families as they struggle to provide the best for their children; and

Whereas, Head Start is a cost effective family focused program that has proven to save taxpayers four dollars for every dollar invested in the program;

Now, Therefore, I Nancy I Russell, Mayor of the great city of Gordon, Nebraska do hereby proclaim October 2012, to be Head Start Awareness Month.

Council was given the 2011-2012 Perpetual Care report. City Manager Fred Hlava noted there was nothing out of the ordinary on the report, and would like to thank Jim Smith for all of the time and work he puts into the Perpetual Care fund.

The Gordon Housing Authority is requesting authority from the City of Gordon and the US Housing and Urban Development to sell (4) four of the rental houses that they currently maintain and rent. The City and the Housing Authority just received information this afternoon that further documentation needs to be submitted by the Housing Authority before notification of sale can proceed.

Airlink, the “Flight for Life” carrier from Scottsbluff now offers an insurance program for all citizens of our area. City Manager Fred Hlava reviewed with the city council that it is very reasonably priced and pays the balance of what is not paid by an individual’s personal insurance. This program will also be advertised in the Gordon area in the near future. City Manager Fred Hlava stated that this plan was one of the most inexpensive and had the largest payback for the individual and would like the City Council to approve this plan for only members of the Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Volunteer Fire Department, and full time city employees. Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan, to provide the Airlink insurance program to only listed members of the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad, full-time city employees and Gordon Volunteer Fireman with the condition that premiums for family members be paid for by the member or employee, and that the premiums be paid with donation funds or budget line items. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, and Shetler.

City Manager Fred Hlava updated council on the progress of the Skateboard Park Project. To date the city has removed several dead and dying trees, removed broken sidewalk, has dug to curb stop to install water service, and has done general clean-up of the area. The plan is to have all of the clean-up completed this Fall and to start taking bids in February and March, so that construction can begin in early Spring 2013.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan, to approve with thanks the 2012-2013 Gordon Volunteer Fire Department Membership List. Ayes: Russell, Shetler, and Morgan.

Motion by Shetler, seconded by Morgan to approve Darius Maltbie’s request for extended liquor hours for Sunday, November 11 from noon until 10:00 pm for a Veteran’s Day celebration. Ayes: Shetler, Morgan, and Russell.

Council was given several FYI items including the PACE August financial report, the September police statistics report, and the 3rd Quarter Economic Outlook Update.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Sheter to adjourn at 6:35 pm. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, and Shetler.

I, the undersigned, City Clerk for the City of Gordon, Nebraska hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the proceedings had and c\done by the Mayor and Council on October 11, 2012; that all of the subjects included in the foregoing proceedings were contained in the agenda for the meeting, kept continuously current and available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk; that such subjects were contained in said minutes of the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon from which the foregoing proceedings have been extracted were in written form and available for public inspection within ten working days and prior to the next convened meeting of said body; that all news media requesting notification of the time and place of said meeting and the subjects to be discussed at said meeting.

