Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, October 8, 2012

TIME-PLACE: The regular meeting of the Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Nebraska, was called to order by Chuck Hinn, President, in the Conference/Board Room, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak Street on Monday, October 8, 2012, at 6:30 p.m.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Hinn, Hebbert, Burleigh, Kruger, Beguin-Strong, Willnerd. MEMBERS ABSENT: None.

AGENDA: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Burleigh, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time as provided by statute, be accepted as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger yes, Hinn yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Burleigh yes, Hebbert yes ,Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 6-0.

PUBLIC FORUM: None

MINUTES: It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Burleigh, that the reading of the minutes of the District No. 10 Regular Meeting and Hearings of September 10, 2012, be dispensed with and the minutes be approved as distributed to members.

Roll Call: Kruger yes, Hinn yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Burleigh yes, Hebbert yes ,Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 6-0.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS: 1) Mr. Nelsen, 2) Miss Liggett, 3) Mr. Slama, 4) Mrs. Hensley, 5) Mr. Plummer, 6) Mr. Stetson.

FINANCES: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Beguin-Strong, that the District 81-0010 – Gordon Rushville General Fund bills in the amount of $ 724,976.72, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger yes, Hinn abstain, Beguin-Strong yes, Burleigh yes, Hebbert yes ,Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 5-0.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Willnerd, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund bills in the amount of $ 3,976.00 be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger yes, Hinn yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Burleigh yes, Hebbert yes ,Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 Lunch Fund bills in the amount of $ 35,147.90, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger yes, Hinn yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Burleigh yes, Hebbert yes ,Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 Bond fund bills in the amount of $12,443.50, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger yes, Hinn yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Burleigh yes, Hebbert yes ,Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Burleigh, that the District 81-0010 General Fund Transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $ 10,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger yes, Hinn yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Burleigh yes, Hebbert yes ,Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 Investment Fund transfers to the Depreciation Fund in the amount of $4,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger yes, Hinn yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Burleigh yes, Hebbert yes ,Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 6-0.

Financial reports were reviewed.

HIGH SCHOOL GYM CURTAIN: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to approve the bid from Specialty Installation LLC for a new gym curtain including installation for $9,780.00 as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger yes, Hinn yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Burleigh yes, Hebbert yes ,Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 6-0.

NEBRASKA RURAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL ASSOCIATION: Tabled.

POLICY NO. 4102 – NEGOTIATIONS: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Willnerd, to approve the first reading of Policy # 4102 – Negotiations, as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger yes, Hinn yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Burleigh yes, Hebbert yes ,Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 6-0.

SURPLUS PROPERTY: No Action

OPTION ENROLLMENT: None

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING: Regular Board Meeting - November 12, 2012 at 6:00 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to adjourn the District No. 81-0010 meeting at 7:14 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger yes, Hinn yes, Beguin-Strong yes, Burleigh yes, Hebbert yes ,Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 6-0.

Chuck Hinn

President

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: October 17, 2012