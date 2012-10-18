Gordon-Rushville Public Schools District 10 Invoices Oct. 2012

Description, Vendor Name, Amount.

Checking 1 Fund: 10 District 10.

Contracted Services, Allison Construction 2,070.00; College Access/Supplies, Operation Supplies, Amazon Credit Plan 717.40; Telephone, As Central Services 222.15; Repairman, Beguin Automotive And Towing 270.00; Repairman, Biegler, Charles 255.00; Operation Supplies, Bomgaars 129.99; Sped Postage, Burton, Betty 7.60; Sped Meals/Room/Parking, Cardmember Service 1,141.57; Teach Supplies, Cengage Learning 1,544.40; Rentals Or Leases, Century Business Leasing, Inc. 1,926.21; Teach Supplies, Century Business Products, Inc. 4,183.09; Water And Sewer, City Of Gordon 2,746.30; Water And Sewer, City Of Rushville 1,639.20; Maintenance Repairs, Colwell Electric 881.15; Principal Supplies, Copy Shoppe, The 429.92; Operation Supplies, Crescent Electric Supply Co 353.20; Operation Supplies, Csg Scientific 753.89; Operation Other, Culligan Water Conditioning 18.00; Operation Other, Culligan Water Conditioning 15.00; Contracted Service, Eitler, Gary 1,333.33; Workshop/B.Harris, Embassy Suites Hotels 238.00; Sped Pupil Services, Esu 13 Soar 8,137.87; Travel Expense/Driving, Felker, Bryan 36.25; Pupil Services, Funk, M.S., Ccc-Slp, Meggin 9,145.60; Telephone, Golden West Telecommunications 104.87; Principal Other, Gordon Memorial Hospital - Cpr 285.00; Class, Transportation Other, Gordon Memorial Hospital 197.00; District Inservice Bkfst, Gordon-Rushville Dining Services 898.63; Computer Equipment, Govconnection, Inc 7,896.20; District Inservice Lunch, Grocery Mart 130.78; Teach Supplies, Haggertys 115.25; Mileage, Harris, Beverly 16.50; Contracted Service/Golf, Travel Expense/Driver, Heiser, Christopher 2,427.53; Operation Supplies, Hillyard Floor Care Supply 1,473.99; Operation Supplies, Hinns Gordon Auto Parts 45.59; Operation Supplies, Hinns Hardware & Furniture 161.26; Operation Supplies, Hinns Rushville Auto 330.22; Operation Supplies, Homestead Building Supply Inc 251.04; Operation Supplies, Ideal Linen Supply 2,015.06; Teach Supplies, Infosource Learning 4,436.00; Teach Supplies, Ixl Learning 910.00; Operation Supplies, John Deere Financial 50.74; Travel Expense Drive, Lovell, Steph 90.63; Ec Milk/Snacks, Esu Hollingsworth Meals, Lunch Program 502.36; Teach Supplies, Matheson Tri-Gas,Inc 367.58; Teach Supplies, Mcgraw Hill Publishing 793.73; Operation Repairs, Metal Products Co 392.16; Telephone, Mobius Communications 485.00; Contracted Srvcs/Hiway, Motivational Media Assemblies 2,100.00; Principal Dues/Fees, Ncsa 1,035.00; Electricity, Ne Public Power District 9,249.72; Operation Supplies, Ne Safety & Fire Equip Inc 1,027.94; Operation Supplies, Nevco, Inc. 21.01; Electricity Fieldside, Northwest Rural Public Power 68.08; Pupil Services, Occupational Therapy Services Inc 2,616.92; Tires And Parts, Omaha Truck Center 529.47; Operation Repairs, Panhandle Sales & Service,Llc 646.00; Sped Supplies, Parent Teacher Outlet, Llc 31.28; October Payroll, Payroll Account 625,845.09; Teach Supplies, Pepper Of Minneapolis, J W 775.21; Administration Other, Petty Cash 494.60; Teach Supplies, Plank Road Publishing, Inc. 45.40; Principal Mileage, Plummer, Scott 226.78; Electricity, Prema 56.50; Contracted Or Secured, Presto X Company 512.74; Postage, Purchase Power 519.99; Operation Supplies, Rushville Service Center 422.68; Advertising And Printing, Sandhills News, Inc 274.68; Teach Supplies, Scholastic Inc 84.45; Teach Supplies, School Mate 205.00; Teach Supplies, School Specialty Supply 129.50; Contracted Or Secured, Security Equipment Inc. 925.00; Repairmen, Sides & Milburn Inc 285.31; Contracted Or Secured, Fuel, Sourcegas 619.92; Telephone, Sprint 86.85; Teach Supplies, Stanton’s Sheet Music Inc. 154.17; Health Supplies, Stockmens Drug Co 39.96; Water And Sewer, Swann 80.33; Operation Supplies, Team Laboratory Chemical Corp 3,232.00; Other Technical Services, Timecentre 240.50; Repairman, Tom’s Auto Repair 15.00; Teach Supplies, Townsend Press Book Center 200.13; Operation Supplies, True Value 863.74; Operation Supplies, Uz Engineered Products 197.51; Telephone, Verizon Wireless 204.27; Telephone, Viaero Wireless 55.93; Bulk Gas/Diesel, Westco 5,544.17; Pupil Services, Western Nebraska Behavioral Health 2,137.50; Sped Rooms, Wingate Inn 453.90; Teach Supplies, Wood Stock Supply, Inc. 149.95.

Fund Total: 724,976.42. Checking Account Total: 724,976.42 .

Published: October 17, 2012