Amended Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Harold L. Glassgow, Deceased. Case No. PR 12-30
- Published in Legals
Notice is hereby given that on October 4, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, E. Gail Glassgow, whose address is 3543 State Highway 27, Lakeside, NE 69351 has been informally appointed as the Personal Representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before December 17, 2012, or be forever barred.
Clerk Magistrate / Registrar
Patrick M. “Marty” Connealy #15366
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.
201 East Third Street, P.O. Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Published: October 17, October 24 and October 31, 2012