Hay Springs City Council Minutes October 9, 2012

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:03p.m. Council persons Jessie Anderson, Marcella Hale and Randy Turman were present. Terry Knapp was absent. City Attorney Jamian Simmons was absent. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Mayor Housh asked tonight’s guests to introduce themselves and let the Council know why they are at the meeting. Zoey Schneider, Michaela Metcalf, Elizabeth Roberts and Brook Scherbarth all came to observe the meeting for their Government class.

Turman made motion, Anderson seconded to approve the minutes from the September 11, 2012 Regular Meeting. Anderson and Turman voted aye, Hale abstained. Motion carried.

There were no concerns from the public.

Department reports were heard: George-Streets –The armor coat gravel has been swept; The gutter at 214 North Post has been raised; Roofs have been checked and tarred as needed; Helped winterize park, pool, RV park, etc. Aaron-Water/Parks/Pool - Arranged with Murphy Tractor to service the loader for its 4000 hour check; Working on replacing broken meters; Winterized City properties; Checked and tarred gutters and roofs as needed; Will be working again on cleaning sewers; Scheduled two continuing education classes; Plans on obtaining Wastewater Certificate next year. Terry Knapp-SWANN - No report. Randy Turman-Lister-Sage – The hamburger feed was successful; Needs cement chunks removed. The City doesn’t have equipment large enough to remove them. Ron Housh-Mayor – No report.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: Brad Gross with Bakers and Associates presented an update on the well drilling. At the time of test pumping, the well stabilized at 70 gpm. It’s not what was hoped for. Baker’s recommends setting the pump deeper to increase production of the well. The Council discussed having a Special Meeting with Russ Colby present to answer any further questions. The consensus of the Council is, “We have what we have’ and to move forward.

NEW BUSINESS

Turman made motion, Anderson seconded to approve claims as presented.

Amanda DeCoste $25.04; American Funds $406.74; Armstrong Extinguisher $335.00; Barco $847.75; Blue Cross BS $1542.99; Bluffs $91.84; EMC Insurance $2244.16; Farmer’s $92.36; Flags USA $1884.00; FALCO $ 1249.96; Great Plains Communications $331.20; Great Plains One-Call $3.12; Hay Springs Lumber $371.88; Hencey $295.00; Hip Hop $60.00; Ideal $27.41; IRS $169.34; J&L Grocery $3.67; Lawson $322.38; Layne Christensen $22270.30; Literary Guild $51.44; MCI $59.24; Michael Todd $2471.36; Murphy Tractor $231.15; Ne Pub Health $273.15; Neb Dept of Rev $1977.76; Nebraska Total Office $76.77; Norm’s Napa $232.39; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Pipe $826.24; NWRPPD $303.67; NPPD $5008.79; Panhandle Drilling $76.97; Petty Cash $21.69; Postmaster $131.40; Sackers $101.71; Sandhills News $255.78; Security First $2633.41; SourceGas $440.17; SWANN $6336.94; Toof’s Diesel $37.90; Union Security Insurance $238.03; Utility Service Co. $1340.73; Verizon $96.11; WestCo $40.67.

Anderson made motion, Hale seconded to approve the September Treasurer’s Report as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried

Verizon Antennae on Water Tower: Tabled until next month for more information and to have a representative present who is involved with the project.

Water Sales Machine: It was questioned if the water sales machine goes with the sale of the old fire hall. It will be in the agreement drawn up by Jami Simmons that the water sales machine is not included in the sale.

Well in Park: The City needs to wait and see what happens with the new well before committing to anything more with the well in the park. Hale made motion, Anderson seconded to test pump the park well so the options are known.

Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to enter Executive Session at 8:12 p.m. to protect the reputations of those involved. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to exit Executive session at 8:21 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Employee Raises/Wages: The Council has decided to hold employee wages where they are for this year.

There being no further business, Hale made motion, Turman seconded to adjourn at 8:22 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: October 17, 2012