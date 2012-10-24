Board of Equalization Minutes October 1, 2012
The Sheridan County Board of Equalization met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 8-20- 2012. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.
Melvin and Carol Bowen and Assessor Trudy Winter met with the board to discuss an error in a personal property schedule filed in the Assessor’s office. As it appears to have been a misunderstanding on behalf of the county staff the board asked Winter to prepare a correction sheet & proper documentation permitting the change. Andersen made a motion to recommend Assessor Winter to prepare a correction sheet for approval. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.
Adjourn: 9:35 a.m.
Attest: Sindy L. Coburn
Clerk
James Krotz
Chairman
Published: October 24, 2012