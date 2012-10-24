Commissioners Minutes October 1, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:40 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 9-17-2012. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Kris Ferguson, Trisha Loosvelt and Valerie Mann of the Cowboy Trail West Foundation appeared to request a letter to the Nebraska Game and Parks Department indicating that the Board would consider accepting ownership of the trail if we could reach an agreement on what constituted an acceptable level of maintenance. Kling made a motion to proceed ahead with a letter of support. The motion died for a lack of a second. After considerable amount of discussion the board agreed to draft a letter for consideration at the October 15 meeting.

Sherry Rhoadarmer, employee of the Assessor’s office, approached the board to request the accumulated vacation and sick leave be reported on the pay stubs of employees. The board explained that it is the responsibility of each elected official to keep those records not the County. Rhoadarmer also asked the board about the ramp at the south entry of the courthouse. The board explained that the ramp will remain in place and that some improvements are being considered.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester reported that the estimated total cost of road and bridge repairs attributable to the Wellnitz Fire is $120,000. This is a much smaller number than expected.

Kuester had the board sign the Nebraska Board of Classifications & Standards Report for the period of July 1, 2011 through June 30, 2012.

Kuester presented an amendment to the 2012 one year plan. Andersen made a motion to adopt resolution #2012-14 amending the one year plan to add project C-81(140). Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. This project is to replace a timber bridge lost in the Wellnitz fire with a culvert, sized according to the hydrology study completed by Baker & Associates.

At 10:47 a.m. Kling made a motion to go into executive session to discuss the possible purchase of real estate. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. At 11:05 A.M. Kling made a motion to come out of executive session. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. No action taken.

Andersen led a brief discussion of the development of the County website. County Extension Agent Cindy Tusler joined the discussion by phone and will provide for consideration some templates prepared by an extension intern.

Krotz reported that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had found the County’s application for funding of a community safe room within the proposed Courts Building ineligible. FEMA determined that the project did not meet the FEMA requirements to be “cost effective and substantially reduce the risk of future damage, hardship, loss or suffering.” A possible appeal of the decision is under consideration.

The board reviewed a resolution approved by the National Association of Counties . Andersen made a motion to approve resolution 2012-15 proclaiming October as Cyber Security Awareness Month. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 12:10 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: October 24, 2012