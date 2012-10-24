Public Notice Notice of Proposed Annual Plan For Fiscal Year 2013 Hay Springs Housing Authority

Notice of Approved PHA 5-Year and Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2013.

Notice is hereby given that the Approved 5-Year and Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2013 has been prepared for the Hay Springs Housing Authority. Copies of such plans have been filed in the office of the Hay Springs Housing Authority where same is open for a public inspection.

Such proposed plans will be considered at a hearing of the Hay Springs Housing Authority to be held Tuesday October 30, 2012 in the Community Room of the Hay Springs Housing Authority at 10:00 A.M. Any interested persons may inspect the plans for progress being made on the missions, goals, and objectives as stated in the 5-Year Plan as well as the program spending of the Capital Fund grant and file or register any comments or objections thereto any time.

Hay Springs Housing Authority

Hay Springs, Nebraska

By Rogene Ashley

Executive Director

Published: October 24, 2012