Meeting Notice Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3 November 12, 2012

The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 12, 2012, in the school cafeteria. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools. 

Published: October 24, 2012

 
