Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, October 8, 2012

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on October 8, 2012 at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the September 26, 2012 edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 5:02p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call–Matt Anderson, Miriam Kearns, Everette Langford, Lesa Parker, and Marilyn Reed. Supt. Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. – A motion was made by Kearns and seconded by Parker to excuse Matthews as he is on his way. Supt’s/Principal’s Report: Breakfast is still averaging 45 students served per day. Preschool enrollment has increased to 16 students. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to approve the regular minutes of the September 10, 2012 meeting. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to approve the minutes of the September 10, 2012 budget hearing. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to approve the minutes of the September 10, 2012 tax request hearing. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to approve the agenda of the October 8, 2012 meeting. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to approve the Hay Springs Early Childhood Handbook. A motion was made by Kearns and seconded by Anderson to approve Policy 9.10 for its first reading. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to approve Policy 7.8 for its first reading. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to approve Policy 7.9 for its first reading. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to approve the bills and payroll as presented. The meeting adjourned at 5:24pm.

The following bills and payroll were approved: Payroll $70,419.32; AFLAC $1,074.11; Alpha Rehabilitation $364.93; American Fab, Inc $43.00; American Funds $2,642.29; AS Central Services $222.15; Blue Cross/Blue Shield $25,910.11; CinDesign $48.00; Culligan $11.50; Engravers $104.00; ESU #13 $6,499.17; Farmer’s Coop $15.90; Harding & Shultz $370.50; Hay Springs Lumber $1,028.42; Hay Springs Public Schools $275.00; Hay Springs Water $490.08; Hencey Plumbing $2,179.75; Houghton Mifflin $29.00; HSPS - Cash Desktop $1,406.97; HSPS - Hot Lunch $996.95; HSPS - Hot Lunch $263.00; Ideal $157.14; J & L Grocery $29.33; JW Pepper $325.67; KONE $1,262.52; Lister Sage Community Operation Acct. $420.00; Mansfield Enterprises $596.89; McGraw Hill $230.82; Melissa Efta $48.25; Mosaic $5,796.68; NE Dept. of Revenue $2,848.03; NE Retirement Systems $19,967.71; NPPD $2,699.33; NSEA $2,038.63; Panhandle Sales & Service $190.00; Phillips 66 $32.12; Pioneer Manor $66.88; Plan Services $1,500.00; Quill $742.42; Sackers $1,061.62; Sandhills News $67.56; Scholastic Inc $573.56; School Specialty $741.11; Security First Bank - 125 Plan $2,098.25; Security First Bank - Federal $20,376.99; Security First Bank - Hay Springs $1,939.68; Security First Bank - Rapid City $827.72; Source Gas $126.25; Toof’s Diesel Repair $312.05; Walmart $231.61; WestCo $2,727.88; Xerox $1,401.23.

Published: October 24, 2012