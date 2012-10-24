Permissive Exemption List 2012

PURSUANT TO Neb. Rev. Stat. 77-202.03 (5) the county board of equalization shall cause to be published in a paper of general circulation in the county a list of all real estate in the county exempt from taxation for the year.

The About Group Lots 22, 23 & 24, Block 7-Dewing; American Legion Club Post #161 Building only located on lot 13, Block 19 O.T.-Rushville; American Legion HS Post #239 Lot 28, Block 2 O.T.-Hay Springs; American Legion Lot 29, Block 2 O.T.-Hay Springs; Gordon Baptist Church E 91.85’ Lot 2, Block 1 Buena Vista-Gordon; Bible Baptist Church of Gordon Lot 10, Block 11 Gordon Heights-Gordon; Trustees of the Church of God Lots 24&25, Block 13 O.T.-Gordon; Church of God Lot 5(Replat Lof Lot 1) Sanders Subdivision-Gordon; Church of God Lots 22&23, Block 13 O.T.-Gordon; Church of God E 55’ Lots 9&10, E 1/2 Lot 11, Block 14 O.T.-Gordon; Sacred Heart Church of Mirage Flats PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4, PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 3-29-45 5 acres; St Columbkilles Catholic Church Lots 14, 15&16, Block 40 Cooks Addition-Hay Springs; St Leo’s Church of Gordon Lots 1&2, Block 5 Lucas Addition-Gordon; St Leo’s Catholic Church Gordon Lots 3&4, Block 2 Lucas Addition-Gordon; St Mary’s Church of Rushville Lots 1-8, Block 46 Rickleys Add & PT SW 1/4 26-32-44 3.7 acres; Trustees Extension Community Chapel PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 25-35-45 1 acre; Extension Community Chapel PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 25-35-45 1.02 acres; Evangelical Ministers Alliance Inc All Lot 1, N 57’ Lot 2, Block 9 Lucas Addition – Gordon; Evangelical Ministers Alliance Inc S 3’ Lot 2, All Lot 3, Block 9 Lucas Addition-Gordon; Cathedral Chapter Of Diocese Of Nebraska Pt Nw ¼ Nw ¼ 8-33-44 8.6 Ac (Holly Church); Cathedral Chapter Of Diocese Of Nebraska Pt Sw ¼ Sw ¼ 5-33-44 3.57 Ac (Holly Cemetery); Bishop & Trustees Of Diocese Of Nebraska S ½ Lots 1&2, S ½ E 42’ Lot 3, Block 4, Gordon Heights-Gordon (St Mark’s Church); Bishop & Trustees Of Diocese Of Nebraska W18’ Lot 3, Lots 4&5, Block 4 Gordon Heights-Gordon; Farmers Cooperative Elevator Company Pt Outlot R(North Of Bay Street) O.T.-Gordon (Baseball Field); Highland Bowling Club, Bowling Club Building Located On Block 1-Ellsworth; Gordon Congregation Of Jehovah’s Witnesses Lot 5, Block 8, Gordon Heights- Gordon; Corp Of The Presiding Of Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints Lots 1,2&3, Country Club Acres-Gordon; First Congregational Church Of Bingham Pt Ne ¼ 32-24-41 (.96 Acre); Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Of Gordon Lot 6 Fairview Acres – Gordon; Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Of Gordon Lots 6&7, Block 11, Gordon Heights- Gordon; Danish Lutheran Evangelical Church Pt Sw ¼ 11-29-46 (3 Acres); Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church Pt Sw ¼ Ne ¼ 31-31-44 (1.5 Acres); Hay Springs School-Community Foundation Building Located On Lots 13,14&15, Block 39 Cooks Addition- Hay Springs; Rock Of Ages Evangelical Lutheran Church W ½ Of N10’ Lot 15, W ½ Lot 16, Block 14 O.T.-Gordon; St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Congregation Lots 3&4, Block 11 O.T.-Rushville; Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Of Hay Springs Pt N ½ Sw ¼ 11-31-46; Methodist Church Of Hay Springs Lot 7&8, Block 39 Cooks Addition- Hay Springs; United Methodist Church Of Hay Springs Lots 5&6,Block 39 Cooks Addition- Hay Springs; Hay Springs United Methodist Church Lot 1, Block 1 Pleasant View First Addition-Hay Springs; Lodge #177 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons Of The State Of Nebraska Lot 1, Block 46 Highway Addition- Hay Springs; First Methodist Episcopal Church Lots 9&10, Block 5 O.T.-Gordon; The First United Methodist Church Of Gordon Lot 8, Block 4 Pfeiffers Addition- Gordon; Methodist Church Of Clinton Lots 13,14&15, Block 9-Clinton; Morse Memorial United Methodist Church Lot 8, Block 1 O.T.-Rushville; Morse Memorial United Methodist Church Lot 9, Block 1 O.T.-Rushville; First Methodist Episcopal Church Lot 10, Block 1 O.T.-Rushville; Lakeside Methodist Church Pt Ne ¼ Se ¼ 16-24-44 (.46 Acres); Non-Denominational Christians Exempted Buildings Located On All 19-25-45 & N ½,N ½ S ½,S ½ Sw ¼, Sw ¼ Sw ¼ 20-25-45; Nebraska Conference Association Of Seventh Day Adventists Lots 6&7, Block 22 O.T.-Gordon; Northwest Community Action Pt Lot 4, Block 6 O.T.-Rushville; Northwest Nebraska Community Action Council Lot 7, Block 6 O.T.-Hay Springs; Pleasant Point Community Church Pt Ne ¼ Ne ¼ 15-27-42; Trustees Of The First Presbyterian Church Of Gordon Lot 1, Block 12 O.T.-Gordon; First Presbyterian Church Of Gordon Pt Outlot K O.T.-Gordon; Rocky Mountain Meeting Of Friends Pt Sw ¼ Se ¼ 3-30-46; Rocky Mountain Yearly Meeting Of Friends Pt Nw ¼ Nw ¼ 33-34-46; Region 1 Office Of Human Development Lots 9&10, Block 8 O.T.-Hay Springs; Gordon Senior Center Inc Lot 3, Block 7 O.T.-Gordon; Gordon Senior Center A Nebraska Corporation Lot 4, Block 7 O.T.-Gordon; Gordon Senior Center Inc Lots 5&6, Block 7 O.T.-Gordon; Senior Citizens Association Of Hay Springs Lot 28, Block 7 O.T.-Hay Springs; Rushville Senior Citizen’s Organization Lots 22,23&24, Block 7 O.T.-Rushville; Sheridan County Historical Preservation Corporation Inc E50’ Lots 11&12, Block 1 O.T.-Rushville; Sheridan County Youth Center Lots 4&5, Block 2 O.T.- Rushville; Sheridan Gates Post #5639 Of The Veterans Of Foreign Wars Pt Lots 19&20, Block 6 O.T.- Hay Springs; Victory Hill Assembly Of God Pt Ne ¼ Se ¼ 15-32-43; Victory Hill Assembly Of God Radio Tower Located On W ½ 20-32-43; Nebraska Conference Of The Wesleyan Methodist Church Of America Lot 10, Block 26 O.T.-Gordon; The Nebraska Conference Of The Wesleyan Church Of America Lot 8, Block 11 Gordon Heights- Gordon; St Paul Lutheran Church Lot 8, Block 14 O.T.-Rushville; North East Panhandle Substance Abuse Center Corporation Lots 4,5&6, Block 50 O.T.-Gordon

