Sheridan County Claims October 15, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. The following claims were audited, approved and ordered paid.

GENERAL

AT&T, ser, 59.78; Austin, Debra, reimb, 193.97; Benton Pest Control, ser, 95.00; Bluffs Sanitary Supply, sup, 952.63; Bob Barker Co. Inc., sup, 83.04; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 406.79; Chadron Community Hospital, ser, 95.00; Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, ser, 1895.00; City of Rushville, ser, 380.18; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 142.00; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 102.31; Coburn, Sindy, reimb, 424.24; Colonial Research, sup, 278.69; Copy Shoppe, sup, 25.97; Culligan, sup, 38.60; Days Inn Grand Island, ser, 299.80; FAC, sup, 11.40; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; First Wireless, Inc., ser, 63.75; Fowler, John, reimb, 6.94; Gordon Memorial Health Ser., ser, 12812.88; Grant County Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 2087.88; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 135.75; Haugen Appraisal Services LLC, ser, 7370.00; Hinn’s Hardware, sup, 7.78; Horizon West Dental, ser, 580.00; Huff, Darren, ser, 182.18; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 127.86; Ideal Market, sup, 54.02; Kambell, Eloise, reimb, 23.76; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Larson, Jim, reimb, 44.57; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; MANNA, ser, 1669.96; Mapes, Andrew, ser, 36.32; Medical Enterprises Inc., ser, 155.00; MIPS Inc., ser, 2594.42; NACO, ser, 25.00; MCCA. ser. 25.00; NPPD, ser, 691.71; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 1473.41; NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; NWRPPD, ser, 52.68; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Panhandle Area Devel. Dist., ser, 4000.00; Radiology Associates, ser, 434.00; Ragsdale, Amy, A, ser, 952.78; Region 23 EMA, ser, 4428.30; Robbins, Terry, reimb, 45.90; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 303.58; Schmaltz, Ruth, reimb, 336.86; Sheridan Co. Clerk, reimb, 44.30; Sheridan Co. Court, costs, 660.00; Sheridan Co. Sheriff, reimb, 526.97; Sheridan Co. Veteran Office, reimb, 124.28; Sheridan Co. Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 257.58; Skavdahl, Edmund & Stecher, ser, 225.00; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 507.93; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 210.00; Source Gas, ser, 64.35; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 2442.63; Stouffer, Craig, ser, 480.00; Strasburger, Linda, reimb, 440.60; University of NE-Lincoln, ser, 4400.43; US Foodservice, sup, 1980.79; US Postal Service, sup, 1494.60; VanKerrebrook, Barb, reimb, 92.76; Varn, Michael, T, reimb, 434.87; Wess, Paul, ser, 2400.00; Westco, sup, 3751.55; Wingate By Wyndham, ser, 165.90; Winter, Trudy, reimb, 136.75; Wright Express, sup, 70.99; Xerox, ser, 1720.91. General Total: $69,987.88.

ROAD

Bottorff Farms, sup, 1119.75; Business Connection, sup, 36.17; Century Link, ser, 64.61; City of Gordon, ser, 96.40; City of Rushville, ser, 91.20; Floyd’s Sales & Service, sup, 23.59; Frontier Supply, sup, 35.87; Great Plains Comm., ser, 97.52; Great Western Tire, Inc., sup, 1375.80; Hay Sprins Lubmer, sup, 207.31; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 97.66; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 54.99; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 344.84; Hughbanks Farms, sup, 3622.50; Hull, Donald & Cleo, sup, 1119.75; Hunter, Roger, reimb, 31.00; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; Inland Truck Parts, sup, 854.67; Jefco Glass, sup, 140.93; John Deere Financial, sup, 35.46; Johnson, A. Ent. LLC, ser, 311.20; Kadlecek, David, E., sup, 1640.27; Kuester, Tom, reimb, 14.94; Lyle Signs, Inc., sup, 190.17; Mid-American Research, sup, 196.03; NACO, ser, 120.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, ser, 2224.00; NMC, sup, 5655.69; NPPD, ser, 434.77; North American Truck & Trailer, sup, 98.57; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 144.53; Rushville Service Center, sup, 347.06; Safelite Glass Corp., sup, 180.89; Sahling Kenworth, Inc., sup, 262.20; Sandhill Oil Co. Inc., sup, 2612.39; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 42.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 46.20; Source Gas, ser, 52.27; South Dakota LTAP, ser, 70.00; Stern Oil Co. Inc., sup, 3689.89; Vallette, Mary, reimb, 5.49; Westco, sup, 3165.99; Whisler Bearing Co., sup, 57.16; Wright Express, sup, 7051.43; Y7, LLC, sup, 1257.85. Road Total: $39,384.69.

LODGING

NE Life Publishing, ser, 787.50. Lodging Total: $787.50.

INHERITANCE

Kustom Rock Crushing, ser, 19260.00; Fred A. Lockwood & Co., ser, 12500.00. Inheritance Total: $31,760.00.

BUILDING FUND

B.J. Harris Inc., ser, 1100.00; MAC Construction, ser, 14049.41; R&L Irrigation, ser, 4350.00; Swinney, Stacy, ser, 10000.00. Building Fund Total: $29,499.41.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 6955.20. Insurance Total: $6,955.20.

WEED

Business Connection, sup, 12.99; Sandhills, New, Inc., sup, 306.00; Westco, sup, 82.10. Weed Total: $401.09.

E-911

Century Link, ser, 222.76; Golden West Telecomm., ser, 321.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 727.14; Lyle Signs Inc., sup, 55.96. E-911 Total: $1,326.86.

HANDI-BUS

NW Comm. Action Partnership, ser, 2886.00. Handi-Bus Total: $2,2886.00.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $182,988.63.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy County Clerk

Published: October 24, 2012