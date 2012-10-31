Board of Equalization Minutes October 15, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Equalization met in regular session at 10:45 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted onthe North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 10-1-2012 with corrections. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Kling made a motion to set the levies as presented by the Clerk for 2012-2013 tax year. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

County Clerk, Coburn informed the board that she had gotten a call from John Cannon with the Department of Revenue regarding a copy of the proof of publication of all exempt properties in Sheridan County. Coburn stated that this needed published in the newspaper of record during the month of September. However, the information comes from the Assessor’s office and she just received the information today October 15. She will proceed with publishing but not in a timely fashion.

Adjourn: 11 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: October 31, 2012