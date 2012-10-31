Commissioners Minutes October 15, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 10-1-2012. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board audited and approve claims.

Commissioner Andersen presented the board with a number of draft pages for the proposed County website. Much additional information is needed before any action can be taken to establish the site. The board will visit with staff and try to make this happen.

The board reviewed a letter of support for the Cowboy Trail West project. Kling made a motion to authorize the chairman to sign and send the approved letter of support for the Cowboy Trail West to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board reviewed the Countywide Cost Allocation Plan completed by Maximus. Board Chairman Krotz signed the plan.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester reported that the Hunter bridge that was located on 430 Trail has been replaced by a 48-inch culvert. Kuester asked the board for permission to apply to the State for a relaxation of standards. Kling made a motion to direct the Road Superintendent to apply to the State Board of Classifications & Standards for a relaxation of standards on the 430th Trail project. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

At 9:50 a.m. Kling made a motion to go into executive session for the purpose of discussing property acquisition. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

At 10:10 a.m. Andersen made a motion to come out of executive session giving guidance to Kuester. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Jim Gardner of FALCO presented the Auditors report for 2011-2012 with no “findings”. Gardner commended the board for a good job of budgeting revenues for the fiscal year. And stated that both the Clerk and Treasurer do a great job of working together to balance the revenues and expenditures.

At 10:45 the board recessed and meet as the Board of Equalization.

At 11 a.m. The board reconvened as the Board of Commissioners.

Chuck Karpf of Panhandle Area Development District reviewed the economic and census data that will help with the update of our comprehensive plan. Several members of the Planning Commission were present: Blaine Wilson, George Darr, Dave Kayton along with Jerry Larson, Zoning Administrator. Karpf asked the members to review and respond back to him with any questions. Karpf will proceed on with 2 more appendixes and will then report back to the board.

Adjourn: 1:10 p.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: October 31, 2012