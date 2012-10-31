Meeting Notice Parkview Lodge Assisted Living November 5, 2012

Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors will meet November 5, 2012, at 5:30 p.m. in the Sandoz room, Parkview Lodge, 307 Conrad, Rushville, NE. All interested people are encouraged to attend. Agenda is available at the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living business office.

Sharon Fry

Administrator

Published: October 31, 2012

 
