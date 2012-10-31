Notice of Trustee’s Sale-605 North Main Street Gordon

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder inside the front door of the Sheridan County Courthouse in Rushville, County of Sheridan, Nebraska, on the 17th day of December, 2012 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. (MDT).

The real estate is described as:

Lot Seven (7), Block Twenty-four (24), Original Town of Gordon, Sheridan County, Nebraska (605 North Main Street).

The property is being sold “as is” and subject to any unpaid real estate taxes, assessments and any lien or interest superior in right which may affect the subject property. The highest bidder shall tender full payment with the amount due being paid in cash or certified funds to the trustee by 4:00 o’clock p.m. on the day of sale. The successful bidder shall be responsible for applicable transfer fees or taxes including the documentary stamp tax.

DATED: October 22, 2012.

Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475

SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: October 31, November 7, November 14, November 21 and November 28, 2012