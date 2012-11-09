Board of Equalization Minutes October 22, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Equalization met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. Krotz and Kling present, Andersen excused. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Kling made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 10-15-2012. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Assessor, Trudy Winter presented the board with two corrections. Kling made a motion to correct a clerical error by removing from the 2011 tax roll certain personal property assessed to Melvin and Carol Bowen. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Krotz made a motion to accelerate the tax on a 1978 mobile home for Donald R & Rosalie F Ross & Ronda Lea Schamp which has been moved to Wounded Knee South Dakota. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Treasurer Peg Sones visited with the board about uncollectible taxes that are on the distress warrant list. Michael Gilbert-mobile home, Randall Ballinger-mobile home, Paul Snyder-personal property, Jim Vinton-personal property and Jack Cowell-personal property. Kling made a motion to direct the Treasurer to prepare a list of properties along with a request to strike them from the tax roll as uncollectible. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 9:25 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: November 7, 2012