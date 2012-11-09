Commissioners Minutes October 22, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. Krotz and Kling present, Andersen excused. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Kling made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to accept the minutes of 10-15-2012. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board signed claim checks and audited and approved salary claims.

Road Superintendent, Tom Kuester reported to the board that his crew was graveling a one-mile stretch of 570th Road between Hay Springs and the Dawes County line. The board signed a resolution approving a request to the Dept of Classifications and Standards for a waiver approving the installation of a culvert to replace the Hunter Bridge. The board already authorized signing the resolution at the previous meeting.

Dawes County Commissioner Stacy Swinney reported to the board on fire recovery planning efforts in the three-county area. Governor Heineman has offered to investigate the possibility of providing surplus fence posts from the Nebraska Department of Roads. The director of Game and Parks is considering the provision of hay for deer displaced by the fires.

Kristi Paul presented the board with a draft of the Black Tailed Prairie Dog Management Plan. Paul asked that they review and report back with any possible changes. Paul will send the draft to all members that have been involved with the plan.

Adjourn: 10:45 a.m.

