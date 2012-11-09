Meeting Notice Gordon-Rushville Schools November 12, 2012
The Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Gordon, Nebraska, will hold a Monthly Meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Conference/Board Room at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak St., Gordon, NE, on Monday, November 12, 2012.
The meeting agenda, which is continuously updated, is available for inspection at the office of the Superintendent of Schools, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, during regular business hours.
Purpose: Regular Scheduled Meeting
Chuck Hinn
President
Board of Education
District No. 81-0010
Published: November 7, 2012