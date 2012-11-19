Meeting Notice Gordon Memorial Hospital Special Board Meeting November 15, 2012
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Gordon Memorial Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2012, 11:30 a.m. in the Dr. Joel Hutchins Room. Agenda for which meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the hospital Administration office during normal business hours.
/s/ Joseph Shetler
Chairman of the Board
Published:November 14 , 2012