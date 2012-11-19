Gordon City Council Minutes November 8, 2012

Notice of the meeting was given in advance by publication in the Sheridan county Journal Star, the designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

A meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 6:00 p.m. November 8, 2012 in the City Council Chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings Laws in the back of the room.

Present: Morgan, Russell, Bounous, and Evans. Absent: Shetler.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to approve the minutes of the previous meeting. Ayes: Russell, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

The October Treasurer’s Report was not available.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans to approve the bills. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Abbreviations for this legal: EX, Expense; FE, Fee; GR, Groceries; MI, Mileage; Re, Reimburse; RPT, Report; SA, Salaries; SE, Services; SU, Supplies.

PAID BILLS: RS1063, Panhandle Sales & Service, SU, $18.00; RS1064, Rob Menacher, SU, $1,143.06; EFTPS, USDA, EX, $189,610.00; EFTPS, FNBO, SE, $45.70; 39752, Stamp Fullfillment Services, SU, $780.60; 39753, Payroll Fund, SA, $27,169.81; 39829, Airport Authority, RE, $872.44; 39830, Airport Bond Savings, RE, $808.23; 39831, Glamour, SU, $12.00; 39832, Taste of Home Cooking, SU, $19.97; 39833, Ingram, SU, $84.94; 39834, Library Petty Cash, RE, $50.18; 39835, Martha Stewart Living, SU, $24.00; 39836, Midwest Living, SU, $29.94; 39837, NWRPPD, SE, $5,608.45; 39838, PP Care Fund, RE, $400.00; 39839, Rachael Price, RE, $104.34; 39840, Sheridan County Clerk, FE, $26.50; 39841, Special Assessment Bond Fund, RE, $2,680.65; 39842, Time, SU, $72.20; 39843, Transworld Skateboarding, SU, $16.97; EFTPS, NE Dept Revenue, RE, $2,810.50; 39844, Viaero, SE, $90.08; 39845, Barb Winter, RE, $169.83; 39846, City of Gordon, RE, $274.56; 39847, Eric Whitmarsh, RE, $40.00; 39848, Bonnie Orr, RE, $40.00; 39849, James Kayras, RE, $100.00; 39850, Lois Bordeaux, RE, $5.44; 39851, Lacey Blair, RE, $40.00; 39852, Payroll Fund, SA, $27,782.13; 39853, Frank Ferguson, SE, $160.00; 39854, NE Rural Water, SE, $225.00; 39855, Source Gas, SE, $366.52; 39856, Viaero, SE, $132.27; 39857, City of Gordon, RE, $71.79; 39858, Lorraine Christopherson, RE, $7.30; 39859, Rachel Lambley, RE, $60.91; 39860, USPS, SE, $180.08; 39861, BC/BS, EX, $9,557.49. Total November Paid Bills: $271,691.88.

UNPAID BILLS: 39862, Chris Anderson, RE, $50.00; 39863, Candy Allison, RE, $135.19; 39864, Alco, SU, $118.72; 39865, Alamar, SU, $188.17; 39866, Baker & Associates, SE, $133.00; 39867, Dan Bishop, RE, $50.00; 39868, The Business Connection, SU, $32.64; 39869, Jeff Brewer, RE, $50.00; 39870, Melvin Bowles, SE, $20.00; 39871, City of Chadron, SE, $45.00; 39872, Diamond Vogel, SU, $90.28; 39873, Data Technologies, SE, $2,485.19; 39874, Scott Downing, RE, $50.00; 39875, First National Bank of Omaha, SU, $256.81; 39876, Farmer’s Coop, SU, $11.77; 39877, Fyr-Tek, SU, $371.75; 39878, Foremost Medical Equipment, SU, $218.00; 39879, GRPS, SU, $264.90; 39880, Great Plains One-Call, SE, $19.55; 39881, Great Plains Communications, SE, $1,337.63; 39882, CM Co, SE, $333.00; 39883, Great Western Tire, SU, $378.80; 39884, Grocery Mart, SU, $22.70; 39885, Hinn’s Auto Supply, SU, $109.93; 39886, Homestead Building Supply, SU, $444.44; 39887, Husker Auto Parts, SU, $276.23; 39888, HD Waterworks, SU, $4,428.38; 39889, Clay Heath, RE, $50.00; 39890, Insurance Fund, EX, $8,941.67; 39891, Ideal Linen, SE, $143.31; 39892, ICMA, FE, $520.00; 39893, Kustom Rock Crushing, SU, $181.25; 39894, League of NE Municipalities, FE, $100.00; 39895, FALCO, SE, $565.00; 39896, Loup Valley Lighting, SU, $72.56; 39897, Mid-Continent, SE, $290.00; 39898, Mid-American Benefits, EX, $127.50; 39899, Matthew Bender, SU, $58.49; 39900, Med-Tech Resources, SU, $116.40; 39901, Rob Menacher, RE, $64.77; 39902, Mike Morgan, RE, $50.00; 39903, NPPD, SE, $6,788.06; 39904, NE Total Office, SU, $37.52; 39905, NE Municipal Clerk, FE, $50.00; 39906, NW Pipe Fittings, SU, $1,151.43; 39907, Board of Examiners, FE, $10.00; 39908, OMB Guns, SU, $199.97; 39909, Public Safety Center, SU, $200.94; 39910, Perpetual Care Fund, RE, $400.00; 39911, Pro Overhead Door, SU, $5.24; 39912, Jean Parker, RE, $25.00; 39913, Shane Pascale, RE, $50.00; 39914, Pine Ridge Land Surveys, SE, $350.00; 39915, Quill, SU, $180.14; 39916, Quality Inn & Suites, EX, $89.00; 39917, Rescue Squad Repair Fund, RE, $29.57; 39918, Respond First Aid, SU, $74.25; 39919, Superfoods, SU, $22.69; 39920, Stockmen’s, SU, $23.10; 39921, Sheridan County Clerk, FE, $10.50; 39922, Sheridan County Journal Star, SE, $229.48; 39923, Smith, King, & Simmons, SE, $365.00; 39924, S & L Gas, SU, $2,377.02; 39925, Michael Todd & Co, SU, $300.49; 39926, True Value, SU, $1,262.94; 39927, Heiser Wireless, SU, $23.24; 39928, Verizon, SE, $126.87; 39929, US Welding Inc, SU, $94.00; 39930, Ken Ward, RE, $50.00; 39931, Westco, SU, $632.29; 39932, Water Reserve USDA, RE, $1,600.00; 39933, Western Sprayers, SE, $266.94; 39934, Wreck-A-Mended, SE, $112.80; 39935, Water System Impr Project, RE, $15,800.00; 39936, Xerox, EX, $466.09. Total November Unpaid Bills: $56,607.60.

Total November Paid Bills: $271,691.88.

Total November Bills: $328,299.48.

City Manager Fred Hlava explained to council that in 1979-1980, the City of Gordon was awarded a grant to remove trees from the park, repair portions of Antelope Creek, and to rehab/renovate a number of properties in Gordon, of which five were deeded to the Gordon Housing Authority. Over the years, these properties were not monitored well, and income that was needed for other Housing Authority projects was used to repair and maintain these properties. The Gordon Housing Authority has moved to sell four of these properties, and have the city retain the ownership of one, which the Housing Authority will continue to manage. The City would like the income from the sale of these homes to be deposited with the Housing Authority to recoup some of the prior costs. Bob Doty of the NE Department of Economic Development was sent a copy of Resolution 2012-08, and was in agreement with this Resolution. Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans to pass Resolution 2012-08. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, and Russell. Councilman Bounous abstained from the vote, stating he felt a conflict of interest as he is a member of the Gordon Housing Authority.

RESOLUTION 2012-08

WHEREAS, the City of Gordon, in 1980, was awarded a Community Development Block Grant, Number 14·219, and

WHEREAS, this Grant assisted in housing rehabilitation for the benefit of lower-income persons and minorities, and

WHEREAS, (4) four homes were deeded in January 2007 to the Gordon Housing Authority for rental and income purposes to lower-income persons and minorities, and

WHEREAS, the Gordon Housing Authority has incurred renovation and maintenance expenses that has created a financial hardship for the Gordon Housing Authority over the past years on these properties, and

WHEREAS, the Gordon Housing Authority has voted to sell these herein listed (4) four properties to low-income qualified buyers:

1. 203 E Third Street

2. 305 E Third Street

3. 206 E Second Street

4. 117 N Ash Street

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT the Gordon City Council concurs with history as presented and furthermore agrees that any income derived from the sale of these properties shall be deposited with the Gordon Housing Authority for past renovation and maintenance expenses.

Passed and approved this 8th day of November, 2012.

/s/ Nancy I. Russell

Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Many years ago, the responsibility of the downtown Christmas lights belonged to the Gordon Chamber of Commerce. Over the years, it has transformed into the City’s responsibility. The current lights are at least 20 years old, and are nearing the need for replacement. One decoration will cost the city between four and five hundred dollars, and there are approximately forty downtown decorations. As this will be a huge cost to the city, City Manager Fred Hlava would like to start searching for ways to raise this money. Council agreed that it was wise to start preplanning for this expense.

City Manager Fred Hlava updated council on the progress being made on the Skateboard Park Project. All of the financing has been secured, with the final cost being approximately $69,000. All monies were raised through private funding. The city will provide in kind services for this project. City crews have been working to clean up the area, and will complete the dirt work this fall. Construction is expected to begin next Spring.

City Manager Fred Hlava attended last week’s NE Game & Parks meeting in North Platte in an effort to facilitate the Cowboy Trail Project in Gordon. Also attending this meeting was Kris Ferguson who was representing her group that is also very determined to complete this project. Fred Hlava stated that he felt the meeting went very well, but that there are several hurdles to cross before the project can become a reality. The first major step is for the Nebraska Legislature to pass legislation allowing the NE Game & Parks to transfer ownership of the land where the trail will be built to the City of Gordon. The city will then use this land as their portion of the grant. Rick and Ellen Yusten and Kris Ferguson were present at the council meeting to show their support for this project. Kris Ferguson stated that she also felt the meeting went really well, and that she felt the NE Game & Parks supported this project as long as they could get a commitment from the city for the maintenance of the trail.

The Gordon Airport Authority is currently in the beginning of the Airport Runway Construction Project. They have awarded the engineering bid to Olsson & Associates. Fred Hlava was very confident in this choice, as the city has worked with them before with great success.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans to approve the applications of Michael Morgan and Shane Pascale to the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell. Mayor Russell and the council would like to thank them for their service to the community.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to go into executive session at 6:30 to discuss real estate negotiations. Ayes: Russell, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

The Council reconvened in regular session at 6:40. With no action taken, motion by Bounous , seconded by Morgan to adjourn. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

I, the undersigned, City Clerk for the City of Gordon, Nebraska hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the proceedings had and done by the Mayor and Council on November 8, 2012; that all of the subjects included in the foregoing proceedings were contained in the agenda for the meeting kept continuously current and available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk; that such subjects were contained in said minutes of the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon from which the foregoing proceedings were written from and available for public inspection within ten working days and prior to the next convened meeting of said body; that all news media requesting notification of the time and place of said meeting and the subjects to be discussed at said meeting.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: November 14, 2012