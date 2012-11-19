Notice November 2012 Nebraska Board of Parole Hearings

A total of 188 cases will be heard by the Board in November, 2012.  The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

9:30 a.m. November 30, 2012, Omaha Correctional Center, Omaha, Nebraska: Johnny V. Martinez, #71265 (Distribution Marijuana).

Esther L. Casmer, Chair

Nebraska Board of Parole

Published: November 14, 2012

 
