Notice November 2012 Nebraska Board of Parole Hearings
A total of 188 cases will be heard by the Board in November, 2012. The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
9:30 a.m. November 30, 2012, Omaha Correctional Center, Omaha, Nebraska: Johnny V. Martinez, #71265 (Distribution Marijuana).
Esther L. Casmer, Chair
Nebraska Board of Parole
Published: November 14, 2012