Prairie Dog Advisory Board Meeting November 16, 2012
The Sheridan County Prairie Dog Advisory Board will meet in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Friday, November 16, 2012. The meeting will be open to the public. The agenda for the meeting will be continuously updated and available for inspection at the office of the County Clerk.
Sindy L. Coburn
Clerk
Published: November 14, 2012