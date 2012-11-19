Nebraska Certificate of Organization Prairie Hope Counseling, LLC

The name of the limited liability company is Prairie Hope Counseling, LLC. The street address of the initial designated office is 226 South Gibson Hay Springs, NE 69347, and the mailing address is PO Box 86 Hay Springs, NE 69347. The name and street address of the initial agent for service of process of the company is Northwest Registered Agent Service, Inc. 520 S. 13th Street, Suite 100 Lincoln, Nebraska 68508. The purpose of the limited liability company is to conduct any and all lawful business for which limited liability companies can be organized pursuant to Nebraska statute. Pursuant to Nebraska statute, any and all debts, obligations or other liabilities of Prairie Hope Counseling, LLC are solely the responsibility of the limited liability company. Any manager, member or organizer of Prairie Hope Counseling, LLC is hereby not personally liable for such debts or liabilities solely by reason of their title.

I, Dan Keen, President of Northwest Registered Agent Service, Inc., acting as Organizer for this company, execute this Certificate of Organization dated this 4th day of September, 2012.

/s/ Dan Keen

Organizer

I, Tracy Dierksen, filed for an Application for Reservation of Limited Liability Company Name on July 30, 2012 for Prairie Hope Counseling, LLC with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

I authorize Northwest Registered Agent Service, Inc. to use this name to file the Certificate of Organization.

Sincerely,

/s/ Tracy Dierksen

226 S. Gibson

Hay Springs, NE 69347

Published: November 14, 2012