Rushville City Council Minutes October 29, 2012

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Chris Heiser at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on October 24, 2012 as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Lovell, Willnerd, Coomes, Janssen.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the September meeting and the September Treasurers Report.

2. Approved renewal of loan at Security First for Parkview Lodge Assisted Living for $48,876.10 and line of credit

3. Approved transfer of ownership ot Modisett Card Club to the City.

4. Approved bills from Baker & Associates for $234.00 and Sargent Drilling for $20,223.01

5. Approved the following bills against the City of Rushville and that warrants be drawn for same: Employee Salaries 23,269.28; Great Plains Communications Inc 762.67; Great Plains One-Call Service 3.12; Northwest Community Action 229.00; Frontier 41.95; Colonial Life & Accident Insurance 37.00; Northwest Rural Public Power Dist 534.67; Nebraska Public Power District 9,430.47; Sinclair Oil Co 23.67; Hinn Auto 211.82; Hills Material 15,617.38; Sides & Milburn 78.60; Rushville Rural Fire 507.50; Wellnitz Construction 1,000.00; Sones, Peg 40.00; Nebraska Department of Revenue 794.14; Rushville Service Center 335.10; Source Gas 376.62; Hinns Ace Hardware 1,073.96; Police Sinking Fund 500.00; Fred Lockwood 1,975.59; Colwell Electric 344.51; Hinn Gordon Auto 58.86; Ideal Market 32.21; Xerox Corp 184.59; Cornhusker Press 74.62; Pepsi 152.40; Amazon. Com 329.15; Westco 1,896.82; Panhandle Drilling 112.80; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; R&L Irrigation 30.40; DHHS Public Health 108.00; Security First Insurance 40,252.00; Gordon True Value 23.94; Sheridan County 7,048.25; Mansfield Enterprise 380.88; Nebr Golf Association 72.00; The Copy Shoppe 903.92; Penworthy 18.04; Perfect Turf 1,200.00; Arrowhead Food 34.00; Cemetery Equipment Sinking Fund 200.00; Blue Cross/Blue Shield 3,406.14; Companion Life Insurance 157.76; Cooking Light 20.00; Homestead Building 59.58; Nebraska Life 38.00; USDA Water Loan 4,400.00; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Smith & King 300.00; Verizon Wireless 103.62; Beguin Propane 594.80; Men’s Health 24.97; Sandhills News 145.84; Municipal Chemical Supply 460.00; Cardmember Service 163.84; Virginia Peterson 112.31; Premier Media 254.00; USDA Water Loan Reserve 580.00; Hoffman Electric 93.54; Donna Tausan 60.00; ADT Security 39.99; Greg’s Electric 318.38;Better Homes & Gardens 11.98; Nebraskaland 44.00. Ayes: Lovell, Willnerd, Coomes, Janssen. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Sherry Retzlaff from the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board also informed the Council that Parkview Lodge Assisted Living will be serving lunch every Monday. Jim Holverson will do advertising of face book for Parkview Lodge Assisted Living at this time. She also requested the City remove the snow in the parking lot in the winter. Kirk Beguin will be informed to do this.

Susan Hill was present to discuss the Rushville Swimming Pool. Barb McCartney of Chadron State College has informed her that Chadron State College would pay $2,000.00 per month for 36 months for a total of $36,000.00 to help pay for improvements to the pool so it could be open year round for the College to use the pool. Mansfield has quoted a price of $27,000.00 to install heaters. Jeff Davis has quoted a price of $3,000.00 to install R4 foam board over existing walls of the pool area. Councilman Willnerd would like to have $30,000.00 up front. Council suggested that Susan get more figures together before a decision would be made. The matter was tabled at this time.

The Cordor Building was discussed. Mike Wellnitz is going to get bids for the roof. This building could be sold. Councilwoman Janssen suggested that the building be fixed up so it may be rented or sold. Cate Jones is going to look into possible grant money and may want to rent the building after it has been fixed up.

The Water project was discussed briefly. Utilities Superintendent Kirk Beguin was not present to inform the board on the project.

The City Boards will meet as follows:

Ambulance Board November 13, 2012, Library Board November 19, 2012.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

