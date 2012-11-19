Notice of Trustee’s Sale Township Thirty Four (34) North, Range Forty Two (42), West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan County, Nebraska: Section 4: SE ¼ Section 9: E ½

The following described property will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, at the front door of the Sheridan County Courthouse, Rushville, Nebraska on January 7, 2013, at 1:00 p.m., M.T.:

Township Thirty Four (34) North, Range Forty Two (42), West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan County, Nebraska:

Section 4: SE ¼

Section 9: E ½

All announcements on the date of sale will control.

First National Bank North Platte,

Trustee

Published: November 14, November 21, November 28, December 5 and December 12, 2012