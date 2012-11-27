Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, November 12, 2012

TIME-PLACE: The regular meeting of the Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Nebraska, was called to order by Chuck Hinn, President, in the Conference/Board Room, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak Street on Monday, November 12, 2012, at 6:00 p.m.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Hinn, Kruger, Beguin-Strong, Willnerd.

MEMBERS ABSENT: Hebbert, Burleigh.

EXCUSE ABSENT MEMBERS: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Kruger, to excuse Burleigh and Hebbert from the Gordon-Rushville School Board meeting.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

AGENDA: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Beguin Strong, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time as provided by statute, be accepted as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

PUBLIC FORUM: None

MINUTES: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Beguin-Strong, that the reading of the minutes of the District No. 10 Regular Meeting and Hearings of October 8, 2012, be dispensed with and the minutes be approved as distributed to members.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS: 1) Mr. Nelsen, 2) Miss Liggett, 3) Mr. Slama, 4) Mrs. Hensley, 5) Mr. Plummer, 6) Mr. Stetson.

FINANCES: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Beguin-Strong, that the District 81-0010 – Gordon Rushville General Fund bills in the amount of $ 749,327.44, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES/ABSTAIN, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0. (ck #10165)

It is moved by Beguin-Strong, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 Lunch Fund bills in the amount of $ 46,572.28, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Burleigh, that the District 81-0010 General Fund Transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $ 438,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

Financial reports were reviewed.

PROMETHEAN BOARDS: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Kruger, to approve the purchase of additional boards as presented for $ 34,162.80

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

POLICY NO. 4102 – NEGOTIATIONS: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Willnerd, to approve the second reading of Policy # 4102 – Negotiations, and waive the third reading.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

INTERLOCAL AGREEMENT WITH ALLIANCE: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Beguin-Strong, to approve the Interlocal Agreement with Alliance for Special Services as presented for the 2012-2013 term.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

GREAT REQUEST: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Beguin-Strong to approve Gordon-Rushville Education Team as the Negotiation Group for 2014-2015 pending necessary qualifications.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

SURPLUS PROPERTY: No Action

OPTION ENROLLMENT: None

EXECUTIVE SESSION: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Willnerd, to move into executive session at 6:44 p.m. for Negotiations.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Beguin-Strong, to return to regular session at 7:10 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING: Regular Board Meeting - December 10, 2012 @ 6:00 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Beguin-Strong, to adjourn the District No. 81-0010 meeting at 7:12 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh ABSENT, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Beguin-Strong, YES, Hebbert ABSENT, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried. 4-0.

Chuck Hinn

President

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: November 21, 2012