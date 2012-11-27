Meeting Notice Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3 December 10, 2012

The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 10, 2012, in the school cafeteria. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools. 

Published: November 21, 2012

 
More in this category: « Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, November 12, 2012 Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, November 12, 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top