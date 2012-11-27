Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, November 12, 2012

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on November 12, 2012, at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the October 24, 2012, edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call–Matt Anderson, Miriam Kearns, Everette Langford, Jerry Matthews, Lesa Parker, and Marilyn Reed. Supt. Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. –Supt’s/Principal’s Report: The Veteran’s Day program was well attended by parents and community. Our external team visit is scheduled for November 19th & 20th. It is part of the School Improvement Process. Leroy Cundall performed the annual safety inspection. Mickey Ryan and family donated a weight bench and $100 to go towards mirrors in the Lister-Sage weight area. Jodie Garrett, president of Lister-Sage board, was given the cash donation. Kris Badje asked the board to consider allowing home school children the opportunity to participate in Jr. High athletics. No motion. Matthews asked whether teachers are making use of the technology available for students to turn in assignments. Several teachers are requiring students to use email or Google docs to turn in assignments on a regular basis. Kearns had concerns regarding the USDA’s new lunch requirements – specifically portion sizes. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to approve the regular minutes of the October 8, 2012, meeting. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to approve the agenda of the November 12, 2012 meeting. There was no Lister-Sage report. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to approve the 2012 school district audit. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to adopt Policy 9.10 as presented. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to adopt Policy 7.8 as presented (No-Matthews). A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Anderson to adopt Policy 7.9 as presented (No-Matthews). A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to approve the bills and payroll as presented. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to go into executive session at 7:55 p.m. to discuss personnel. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to return to open session at 8:41 p.m. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to extend the Superintendent’s Contract another year. The meeting adjourned at 8:42 p.m.

The following bills and payroll were approved: Payroll $71,954.95; AFLAC $1,074.11; Alpha Rehabilitation $661.12; American Funds $2,715.99; AS Central Services $222.15; Blue Cross/Blue Shield $25,910.11; Buettner Construction $12,346.50; CinDesign $22.00; Culligan $17.25; ESU #13 $6,606.49; Follett Software $480.00; Great Plains $985.72; Harding & Shultz $1,565.61; Harris Computer Systems $300.00; Hay Springs Lumber $1,342.58; Hay Springs Public Schools $275.00; Hay Springs Water $502.08; Hencey Plumbing $2,746.05; Houghton Mifflin $29.00; HSPS - Cash Desktop $2,208.96; HSPS - Hot Lunch $1,300.25; HSPS - Hot Lunch $534.00; HSPS - Hot Lunch $15,000.00; Ideal $283.21; JW Pepper $32.98; Leroy Cundall $405.00; Lister Sage Community Operation Acct. $420.00; Mansfield Enterprises $662.34; MarBow $166.09; McGraw Hill $120.50; Melissa Efta $114.44; Mosaic $2,715.70; NE Dept. of Revenue $2,967.87; NE Retirement Systems $20,682.22; NE Safety Center $75.00; NPPD $1,826.40; NSEA $2,038.63; Phillips 66 $22.99; Pioneer Manor $463.14; Plan Services $1,500.00; Quill $1,019.01; Rapid City Journal $57.00; Sackers $696.74; Sandhills News $40.28; Security First Bank - 125 Plan $1,598.25; Security First Bank - Federal $20,029.14; Security First Bank - Hay Springs $1,939.68; Security First Bank - Rapid City $827.72; Source Gas $804.46; Toof’s Diesel Repair $430.13; United States Welding $322.56; Walmart $247.00; WestCo $2,198.37; WPCI $125.00; Xerox $549.69.

Published: November 21, 2012