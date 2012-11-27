Meeting Notice Northwest Rural Public Power District November 26, 2012
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 26, 2012, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 21st day of November, 2012
Jim Johnson
Secretary
Published: November 21, 2012