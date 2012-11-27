State of Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Notice of Application A-18499 Sheridan County Water Division 2-C

On April 9, 2007, Todd Muck filed in the Department of Natural Resources (Department) application A-18499 for a permit to appropriate water.

Summary of Application:

Type: Natural flow (out-of-stream use)

Purpose: Irrigation

Source: Niobrara River

Point of Diversion: SE¼NW¼ S26 T31N R42W

Location of Use: NE¼ and SE¼ S23 T31N R42W

Amount: 2.8 cubic feet per second (1,257 gallons per minute)

The abovementioned natural flow application was filed pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 46-233 through 46-235 and is currently subject to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 46-714(12)(f). Visit the Nebraska Legislature’s website at http://nebraskalegislature.gov/laws/browse-chapters.php?chapter=46 to view the statutes.

Additional project information and procedures for responding to this notice, if applicable, may be obtained by contacting the Surface Water Permits section of the Department at (402) 471-2363 or through the Department’s website at www.dnr.ne.gov/legal/SW_NoticeofAppsfiled.html.

Objections must be received by the Department at 301 Centennial Mall South, P.O. Box 94676, Lincoln, NE 68509 by 5:00 P.M. on December 21, 2012.

Date of Notice November 21, 2012.

Published: November 21, November 28 and December 5, 2012