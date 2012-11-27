Notice of Organization of BNK Enterprises, LLC A Nebraska Limited Liability Company

Notice is hereby given that BNK Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the state of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 8598 450th Lane, Rushville, Nebraska 69360. The general nature of its business is to engage in and do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The company was organized and commenced on November 16, 2012. The affairs of the company are to be conducted by William P. Hotz, the Manager, until such time as his successor or successors are selected pursuant to the Operating Agreement.

Larry L. Miller, NSBA #17895

Attorney for BNK Enterprises, LLC

P.O. Box 368

Alliance, NE 69301

Telephone: 308-762-4591

Published: November 28, December 5 and December 12, 2012