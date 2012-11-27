Commissioners Minutes October 29, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda with the cancellation of Barb Van Kerrebrook. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to accept the minutes of 10-22-2012. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote Krotz and Kling aye, Andersen abstain.

The board signed salary checks & payroll claims.

The board discussed a proposal from the Nebraska Game and Parks Department to provide interim financing to buy hay for deer displaced by the recent fires. The proposal is that the county would purchase $15,000 worth of hay, distribute it to impacted areas and then be reimbursed by the Game and Parks. The consensus of the Board was that Game and Parks should come up with a more equitable and efficient approach to distributing the resources. The board also was concerned that the project would expose the County to unnecessary liability. The Department of Game and Parks is better equipped than the County to carry out this project.

Road Superintendent, Tom Kuester reported that the traffic for the new Pine Ridge Justice Center, being built just north of the NE/SD border, will use 790 Road as the primary means of access. The road belongs to South Dakota but Sheridan County negotiated a maintenance agreement with South Dakota several years ago to protect the interest of the Sheridan County residents living along the road. Kuester will keep an eye on this.

Bill Bruns was present to visit with Kuester and the board about his gravel pit. Bruns stated that he did not want to sell the crushed gravel to the county. It was determined that the County will clean up the pit and seed it back to grass.

Kuester reported that his crews worked overtime last week to take advantage of the moistures from the recent rain/snow. The moisture made it possible to deal with some of the severe washboard conditions.

Kling made a motion to approve resolution 2012-17 authorizing the County Treasurer to establish a petty cash fund in the amount of $648.00. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. This fund will be used to purchase postage.

Kling made a motion to approve resolution 2012-18 authorizing the County Treasurer to transfer $7500 from the Tourism Fund to the General Fund for the GIVE program. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to approve resolution 2012-19 authorizing the County Treasurer to transfer $995,950 from the General Fund to the Road Fund for general operations. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Kling made a motion to approve resolution 2012-20 authorizing the County Treasurer to strike uncollectable taxes in the amount of $2,136.82. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board conducted a quarterly jail inspection and found no concerns.

The board inspected the lawn and agreed that reseeding or laying sod on the area disturbed by recent construction should be delayed until spring.

Adjourn: 11:20 a.m.

