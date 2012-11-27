Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Harold R. Burton, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 12-32

Notice is hereby given that on November 19, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Agnes M. Burton whose address is 6333 440th Lane, Hay Springs, Nebraska 69347 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 28, 2013 of be forever barred.

/s/ Julie Krotz

Clerk Magistrate of the County Court

P.O. Box 430

Rushville, NE 69360

Telephone: (308) 327-5656

Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475

Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: November 28, December 5 and December 12, 2012