Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Harold R. Burton, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 12-32
Notice is hereby given that on November 19, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Agnes M. Burton whose address is 6333 440th Lane, Hay Springs, Nebraska 69347 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 28, 2013 of be forever barred.
/s/ Julie Krotz
Clerk Magistrate of the County Court
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: (308) 327-5656
Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475
Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: November 28, December 5 and December 12, 2012