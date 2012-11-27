Sheridan County Claims November 13, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners audited, approved and ordered the following claims to be paid.

GENERAL

American Legion Auxilary, ser, 50.00; American Legion Club, ser, 50.00; Apple Time, Inc., sup, 370.35; AT&T, ser, 53.06; Austin, Debra, reimb, 20.88; Benton Pest Control, ser, 95.00; Black Hills Orthopedic, ser, 2175.25; Bluffs Sanitary Supply, sup, 289.90; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 308.08; City of Rushville, ser, 370.18; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 35.00; Coburn, Sindy, reimb, 214.83; Copy Shoppe, sup, 240.02; Culligan Water Conditioning, sup, 49.55; Dell Marketing L.P., sup, 39.99; Dept. of Health & Human Ser., ser, 14.24; Election Systems & Software, sup, 6520.20; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; Frontier Service & Supply, sup, 310.13; GIS Workshop, ser, 7200.00; Gordon Memorial Hospital, ser, 10603.45; Grant County Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great North American Co. Inc., sup, 450.35; Great Plains Comm., ser, 2023.68; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 141.84; Haugen Appraisal Services, ser, 3960.00; Hinn’s Ace Hardware, sup, 82.80; Holiday Inn Kearney, ser, 154.00; Horizon West, ser, 205.00; Ideal Linen, ser, 125.86; Ideal Market Inc., sup, 151.96; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Larson, Jim, reimb, 18.62; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; Loup Valley Lighting Inc., sup, 349.75; MANNA, ser, 1614.29; Marshall & Swift, sup, 544.20; Matthew Bender & Co. Inc., sup, 108.04; Maximus Inc., ser, 2100.00; Medical Enterprises Inc., ser, 36.00; Midtown Holiday Inn, ser, 77.00; MIPS, ser, 2663.22; NE Assoc. of Prof. Veteran Adv., ser, 100.00; NPPD, ser, 1192.98; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 535.06; NW Comm. Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; NW Rural Public Power, ser, 46.45; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Postmaster, sup, 110.00; Pro Printing & Graphics, sup, 64.72; Radiology Imaging of NE, ser, 377.00; Rapid City Journal, ser, 346.96; Redfield & Company Inc., sup, 151.45; Sandhills Abstracting, ser, 500.00; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 1096.80; Security First Bank, ser, 4976.53; Sheridan County Court, costs, 514.00; Sheridan County Fee Account, reimb, 90.00; Sheridan County Sheriff, reimb, 2661.28; Sheridan County Treasurer, reimb, 648.00; Sheridan County Veteran Off., reimb, 79.61; Sheridan County Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 42.00; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 3072.85; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 676.36; Source Gas, ser, 134.90; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 1464.03; Stouffer, Craig, ser,1260.00; Toof, June, ser, 21.02; Rusler, Cindy, reimb, 36.25; US Foodservice, sup, 1760.81; US Postal Service, sup, 551.90; VanKerrebrook, Barb, reimb, 245.38; Verizon, ser, 32.64; Wess, Paul, ser, 2400.00; West River Anesthesiology, ser, 650.00; Westco, sup, 5767.73; Winter, Trudy, reimb, 11.75; Worthman, Jon, ser, 725.24; Xerox, ser, 816.17; Yoba’s, sup, 28.76; Election Workers, ser, 3873.37. General Total: $81,926.72.

ROAD

Baker & Assoc. Inc., ser, 1497.50; Best Western Ramkota Hotel, ser, 158.00; Bottorff Farms, sup, 250.85; Bruns, Bill, sup, 650.02; Bruns, Craig, sup, 650.03; Business Connection, sup, 11.64; Century Link, ser, 72.46; City of Gordon, ser, 98.00; City of Rushville, ser, 91.20; D & F Truck & Auto, sup, 232.08; Eddie’s Truck Center, sup, 201.68; Frontier Supply, Inc., sup, 61.17; Great Plains Comm., ser, 98.53; Great Western Tire, Inc., sup, 417.85; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 97.86; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 109.30; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 94.58; Homestead Building Supply. sup, 7.35; Hughbanks Farms, sup, 2292.50; Hull, Donald & Cleo, sup, 250.85; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 118.56; Inland Truck Parts, sup, 385.12; JAMAR Technologies, sup, 393.62; John Deere Financial, sup, 148.55; Kuester, Tom, reimb, 29.83; Michael Todd & Co., sup, 308.63; NPPD, ser, 320.50; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 97.13; Power Plan, sup, 150.53; Ray’s Used Equipment, sup, 190.00; Reeves, Eldred, sup, 752.55; Sandhill Oil Co., sup, 1341.45; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 42.00; Source Gas, ser, 225.82; Titan Access Account, sup, 95.98; Westco, sup, 4348.67; Wright Express, sup, 4321.28; Y7, LLC, sup, 118.80. Road Total: $20,729.47.

INHERITANCE

Kustom Rock Crushing, ser, 15408.00. Inheritance Total: $15,408.00.

BUILDING FUND

Hoffman Electric, ser, 454.38; Swinney, Stacy, ser, 2000.00. Building Fund Total: $2,454.38.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 1763.96. Insurance Total: $1,763.96.

WEED

Hasting Hotel, ser, 119.98; MANNA, ser, 114.47; Sides & Milburn, ser, 7.00; Westco, sup,79.22. Weed Total: $320.67.

E-911

Century Link, ser, 222.00; Golden West Telec., ser, 326.43; Great Plains Comm., ser, 1005.14; Lyle Signs Inc., sup, 55.96. E-911 Total: $1,553.57.

HANDI-BUS

NW Comm. Action Partnership, ser, 4186.00. Handi-Bus Total: $4,186.00.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $128,342.77.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy County Clerk

Published: November 28, 2012