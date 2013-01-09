Sign-up period for assistance due to fire loss

Area producers affected by the Wellnitz Fire are reminded that the sign-up period for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) began on December 3rd of 2012 and it ends on January 31, 2013. If you had fences destroyed in the fire and are interested in cost share assistance to rebuild them, contact the Farm Service Agency (FSA) office for an appointment to complete an application before the sign-up deadline. To obtain more information on this program and to get an appointment, call the office at (308) 327-2489 extension 2.