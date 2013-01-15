No Till Notes - “Educational Meetings, part 2”

By Mark Watson, Panhandle No-Till Educator

The field pea meetings have all been scheduled and times and places have been finalized, so I wanted to pass this information on to growers around our region. These meetings will cover production of field peas and marketing of field peas.

Field pea meetings this coming week are scheduled in Gering at the Farm and Ranch Museum on Wednesday, January 16, 2013 beginning at 1:00 p.m. On Thursday, January 17, 2013 there will be a field pea meeting in Albin, Wyoming. This meeting will be held at the Albin Community Center Conference room beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Meetings are scheduled in the southern Panhandle on January 23, 2013 in Kimball and Sidney. The meeting in Kimball is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Kimball Eagles Club. The meeting in Sidney will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the South Platte Natural Resources District office.

On January 24, 2013 there will be field pea meetings in Big Springs and Imperial. The meeting in Big Springs will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Big Springs Fire Hall. The field pea meeting in Imperial is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Imperial Eagles Club.

For more information on any of these meetings feel free to call me at 308-760-5259. I’ll look forward to seeing all the producers, landowners, and other interested parties who attend these meetings.