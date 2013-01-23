Vin-Mar Cattle shows reserve Grand Champion carload at NWSS

Vin-Mar Cattle Co., Gordon, Neb., showed the reserve grand champion carload of bulls at the 2013 National Western Stock Show’s Angus Carload and Pen Show, Jan. 19 in Denver, Colo. The 10 January and February 2012 bulls posted an average weight of 1,297 pounds and are sired by Sitz Upward 307R; Vin-Mar O’Reilly Factor; Vin-Mar Right Now; and Connealy Consensus 7229. Rob Thomas, Baker City, Ore.; Rick Blanchard, Firebaugh, Calif.; and John Grimes, Hillsboro, Ohio, evaluated the four carloads and 40 pens of three. Photo by Shelia Stannard, American Angus Association.

Whitestone-Krebs placed 3rd in the pen Class 121A with an average weight of 1,227 pounds.