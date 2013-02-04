Heart City Bull Bash Set for February 9

The 12th Annual Heart City Bull Bash in Valentine, Nebraska will be held Saturday, February 9th. Billed as the Heart City’s “Main” Event, over 100 bulls, and commercial equipment displays will line Valentine’s main street. This winter family festival gives cattlemen the opportunity to look at bulls and bale feeders while the rest of the family takes in art, gun, and craft shows, a tasty lunch, and

wine tasting.

Sharing the spotlight with Bulls on Main will be the Greater Midwest Livestock Auctioneers Contest. Thirty-one auctioneers from the United States and Canada will spend the day selling drafts of cattle at Valentine Livestock Market. Greg Arendt and crew are looking forward to a fun weekend. It’s a great addition to

the Bull Bash.

Attendees of the Bull Bash will want to start their day early so they can make the rounds! Have your photo taken with Miss Nebraska– Miriah Cook. Taste some home grown Nebraska wine with Friends of the Library. Support 4-H at the Luck of the Draw. Don’t “miss” the Guns n Roses Gun and Knife Show. Valentine Players will present a special melodrama Saturday evening. The Book signings, artists to draw your portrait – check out bullbash.com for a complete schedule with times and specials.

This event that’s all about the livestock industry continues to keep agriculture in the forefront during this daylong celebration. Families are encouraged to take a break from calving and feeding chores and spend the afternoon celebrating their rich livestock heritage with friends and neighbors.