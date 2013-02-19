Nebraska workshop focuses on equine abuse, neglect

ARTHUR, Neb. (AP) _ An April workshop in western Nebraska is being offered to law enforcement officials who must handle horse abuse and neglect cases.

There will be presentations and training from experts representing University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, the Nebraska Humane Society, Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Horse Council.

Lecture topics include basic horse information; equine health and basic nutrition; and proper investigative techniques.

The workshop also will include a hands-on session on basic handling, including haltering, tying and leading, condition scoring and trailer loading.

The workshop is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 24 at the Haythorn Ranch Event Center in Arthur. Online registration is available at horse.unl.edu. Registration is due by April 19 and costs $50 a person.